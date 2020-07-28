Following an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Bakersfield Police Department, a local man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday on charges of unlawful possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm from an August 2019, incident.
Liodam Gonzalez, 28, faces a maximum 10-year prison term and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the Department of Justice. He's scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd on Oct. 16. The sentence will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the DOJ said in a news release.
Gonzalez fired a fully automatic handgun in a Bakersfield residential neighborhood on Aug. 30, 2019, according to the news release. He was a convicted felon and member of the West Side Baker gang. Police officers found and seized the machine gun in Gonzalez’s residence, the news release stated.
