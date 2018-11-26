A 27-year-old Bakersfield man who died when his truck left the Westside Parkway on-ramp and hit an unoccupied crane has been identified.
Coroner's officials say Kyle Layton Franey was the motorist who slammed into the crane. The wreck was found at 11:19 p.m.
Franey's death is under investigation and it isn't known whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.