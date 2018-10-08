A Bakersfield man riding a motorcycle died after crashing into the rear of a pickup in Texas last week.
Michael K. Snyder, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was not wearing a helmet.
According to a release, Snyder was traveling north on County Road 1232 about a half-mile south of Midland at 5:16 p.m. Oct. 4. He was riding a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle behind a 2004 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup.
The pickup slowed to turn into a private lane and Snyder failed to control his speed and slammed into it, according to the release.
