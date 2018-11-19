A Bakersfield man was killed in a crash in Kernville over the weekend, according to the coroner's office.
Jordan Michael Haverstock, 32, was found dead Saturday morning in a car that crashed on Sierra Highway, north of Bull Run Road, according to the coroner's office.
The California Highway Patrol says Haverstock lost control of his 1993 Subaru as he was northbound on Sierra Way and his car slid off the road and down a rocky slope.
