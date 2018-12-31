A Bakersfield man was killed in a four-vehicle collision on Highway 58 east of Highway 99 Sunday evening.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, suffered fatal injuries after his Ford collided with the left rear of another vehicle and entered another lane, where it was struck by a third vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The impact pushed the Ford back into its initial lane where it slammed into the rear of a fourth vehicle, officers said. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes around 6:30 p.m.
Two passengers inside the fourth vehicle were taken to Kern Medical Center with a complaint of pain, according to the CHP.
The crash doesn't appear to involve drugs or alcohol, officers said. An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.