A Bakersfield man involved in an October shootout between himself and Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies has died, according to KCSO.
Justin Esqueda, 30, was shot at at around 3:40 p.m. Oct. 28, at the 3000 block of Dartmouth Street, according to a report released by the Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to Kern Medical, and then Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. The report says Esqueda died from his injuries at 10:19 a.m. Saturday.
Before he died, he had been booked on suspicion of six counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of a felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a short-barreled rifle.
KCSO has reported deputies approached Esqueda, who ignored verbal commands before firing a weapon. He reportedly fled to the backyard of a residence before a second shooting occurred.