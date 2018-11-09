A federal grand jury has returned a six-count indictment against a Bakersfield man prosecutors say manufactured and sold homemade rifles to a confidential informant.
Julian Burmado, 29, is charged with one count of unlawfully manufacturing and dealing firearms and five counts of possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registry, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.
Between March 19 and Nov. 6, Burmado manufactured and sold homemade rifles with barrel lengths of less than 16 inches, according to the release. he didn't have a license to manufacture and deal in firearms, nor were any of the short-barrel rifles registered as required by federal law.
If convicted, Burmado faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count involving possession of unregistered firearms, according to the release. Additionally, he faces a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for unlawfully manufacturing and dealing firearms.
