A federal grand jury returned charges today against a Bakersfield man who's alleged to have committed burglary of a U.S. Post Office, obstruction of correspondence, unlawful possession of a postal key and possession of stolen mail, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott.
According to court documents, Steven Ray Martin, 39, forcibly broke into the Corcoran Post Office on Dec. 2, 2018, where he stole mail and a cash register. Two days later, Martin stole mail from the Arvin Post Office. Finally, on Jan. 8, 2019, Martin was found in unlawful possession of at least one postal key and hundreds of pieces of stolen mail.
If convicted, Martin faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the burglary, obstruction of correspondence, and possession of stolen mail charges.
He faces an additional 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the unlawful possession of a postal key charge.
(1) comment
Love those mail-in ballots....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.