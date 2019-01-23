A 21-year-old Bakersfield man has been missing since Jan. 10 and deputies are asking for the public's help in finding him.
Joseph Lara was last seen in the 1400 block of Truxtun Avenue, according to sheriff's officials. There was activity on his Facebook account up until Jan. 17.
Lara is described as Hispanic, brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 5 inches, 154 pounds, last seen wearing a gray sweater and black pants.
He has tattoos of a spray can on his right arm, highway signs on his right forearm, a portrait of his daughter on his left arm and "LARA" on his chest, sheriff's officials said.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.
