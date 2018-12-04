A Bakersfield man who brandished a handgun during a standoff with police was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison.
William Fazendin, 38, received the prison term after pleading no contest to a felony gun charge and a misdemeanor assault charge.
Charges of false imprisonment with violence, threatening with the intent to terrorize and spousal abuse were dismissed under the plea agreement.
It was alleged Fazendin tried drowning his girlfriend in a tub, but she didn't report the incident until a month later. Prosecutors said much of the evidence was gone by that time.
On March 14, the woman made a pretext call to Fazendin which police recorded.
As officers arrived to arrest him, Fazendin fled his residence in the 8400 block of Persimmon Drive and drove to the 6000 block of Truxtun Avenue, where he threatened to kill himself, police said.
He eventually relinquished the gun and officers took him into custody.
Prosecutors said he may have been on steroids at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.