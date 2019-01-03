A 23-year-old man is facing a murder charge after police say he assaulted his girlfriend's former boyfriend last month.
Fidel Gandara is in custody on $1 million bail in the beating death of 21-year-old Brian Guzman, according to a court document and coroner's release. His next court hearing is set for Jan. 18.
According to a probable cause declaration, Gandara's girlfriend called Gandara Dec. 18 after she got into an argument with Guzman. Gandara arrived and hit Guzman in the head multiple times with a blunt object, according to the declaration.
Guzman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and Gandara was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
On Dec. 23, Guzman died, and the charge against Gandara was amended from attempted murder to murder.
