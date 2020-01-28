A Bakersfield man died Monday afternoon in a traffic accident at South Edison and Hermosa roads.
Amos Toy, 80, was the operator of a vehicle involved in the 3:31 p.m. crash after failing to stop at a stop sign, according to the California Highway Patrol. He died from his injuries at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. Toy was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident, CHP said.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.
CHP is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.