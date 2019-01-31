Multiple gunshot wounds caused the death of a Bakersfield man Sunday night, according to the coroners' office. 

Jose Ramon Deleon, 25, was found wounded shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Mint Street, coroner's officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene roughly 40 minutes later. 

