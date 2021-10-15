Bakersfield man convicted of murder and attempted rape of 15-year-old girl

A Kern County jury has found Gerardo Rodriguez guilty of murdering a 15-year-old girl during an attempted rape.
In a news release, the Kern County District Attorney's Office said Rodriguez had been convicted of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of attempted rape.
According to the DA's Office, Bakersfield Fire Department personnel responded to a call of a potential overdose at the 3000 block of Dore Drive on April 10, 2017.
Upon arrival, the DA's Office says the personnel found a 15-year-old girl deceased, with physical trauma to her head and neck. The Bakersfield Police Department was called and determined Rodriguez had been alone with the teen in the garage of his home, where he physically and sexually assaulted her, according to the DA's Office.
“The sexual assault and subsequent murder of this young woman is every parent’s worst nightmare," District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a statement. "Sexual abuse against children is a horrific crime and life in prison is an appropriate sentence in this case.”
Rodriguez faces a potential life sentence without the possibility of parole. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 15.