A Bakersfield man accused of beating his girlfriend so severely she ended up hospitalized in critical condition has been arrested.
Police said Ezequiel Anguiano, 23, was arrested Thursday evening on charges including assault with great bodily injury and carjacking.
Early Wednesday, police were called to the 3200 block of Fortier where they found the victim with major injuries. No update was given on her condition.
(1) comment
Real men don't hit women...PERIOD!
