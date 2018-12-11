An intoxicated man who jumped in and out of traffic at a Bakersfield intersection was arrested Tuesday morning after assaulting one of the officers who confronted him, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Robert Jimenez, 39, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, assaulting an officer and public intoxication.
None of the officers involved were injured, police said. A routine administrative review has begun because force was used to take Jimenez into custody. Police said video of the incident was posted on social media.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.
