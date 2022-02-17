Bakersfield man accused of federal weapons charge

A federal grand jury charged a Bakersfield man Thursday with two counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Law enforcement officers attempted to stop Jose Betancourt, 28, of Bakersfield, for alleged traffic violations Dec. 9, the release stated.
Betancourt sped off and discarded a bag from his moving vehicle that contained an unmarked privately made AR-style rifle known as a “ghost gun,” two armor plate carriers, black gloves, a mask, high-capacity magazines and over 100 rounds of rifle ammunition, according to court documents.
The officers recovered Betancourt’s bag in the middle of the street approximately 1,000 feet from Garces High School. Betancourt ultimately crashed his vehicle and ran from pursuing police officers.
Immediately prior to surrendering, Betancourt threw a .40 caliber ghost gun with a loaded magazine toward a nearby apartment building.
Betancourt cannot lawfully possess firearms or ammunition because he was convicted in 2015 for reckless evasion, and again in 2020 for possessing controlled substances for sale and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to federal officials.
If convicted, Betancourt faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.