Bakersfield Heart Hospital received one of the first shipments of 4,000 face shields from Ford on Tuesday and another 1,000 have been sent to Kern Medical, according to a news release from Ford.
Ford announced it will produce plastic FDA-approved face shields and distribute them to hospitals around the country in need of supplies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ford said in its release.
