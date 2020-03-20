Employees at Bakersfield Heart Hospital will be donating blood Monday in response to blood donor shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital said in a release.
The drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the hospital, located at 3001 Sillect Ave. The hospital and Houchin Blood Bank have implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of donors and staff, according to the release.
