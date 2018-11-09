The Bakersfield Fire Department has sent resources to help battle the deadly Camp Fire that has burned roughly 70,000 acres in northern California.
The department has assigned one OES engine company, three Type 3 engine companies and a strike team leader trainee to the blaze that broke out Thursday in Butte County, firefighters said.
An estimated 2,000 structures have been destroyed and another 15,000 are threatened by the fire, which is 5 percent contained.
