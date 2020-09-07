The Bakersfield Fire Department has sent personnel to two fires in California.
One Type 1 OES Engine has been assigned to the Castle Fire, and one incident management team member is assigned to the Red Salmon Fire, according to a BFD news release.
The local fire department said the Sequoia Complex is made up of the Castle and Shotgun fires, which were first reported Aug. 24. The majority of the Castle Fire is in the Sequoia National Forest, but it is also burning in the Inyo National Forest. A large portion of the Castle Fire is burning in the Golden Trout Wilderness Area. The Shotgun Fire is about five miles northwest of the Castle Fire.
The Red and Salmon Fires are burning on the Klamath, Six Rivers and Shasta-Trinity National Forests within Humboldt, Siskiyou and Trinity counties, according to BFD, which has sent one person to provide leadership and oversight on an incident management team.
