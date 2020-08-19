The Bakersfield Fire Department has one engine assigned battling the SCU Lightning Complex Fire near the Bay Area, according to a news release from the department.
BFD crews are scouting for safe access points in order to construct direct and indirect fire lines to mitigate the ongoing structure threat and provide continued recon for any new fire starts. Overnight, BFD crews saw “critical rates” of spread and medium “range spotting.”
The fire comprises 20 separate fires broken into three zones: the Canyon Zone, the Calaveras Zone and the Deer Zone, BFD said.
“The fires continue to burn in steep, rugged terrain and are influenced by extreme temperatures, and low relative humidity,” BFD said. “Some of the terrain has little to no fire history with decadent fuels conducive to extreme fire growth.”
For more information on the SCU Fire, and other incidents throughout the state, please visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2020/8/18/scu-lightning-complex/.
