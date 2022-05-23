Bakersfield Fire asks for public's help to ID suspects

The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the public's help to identify the three suspects wanted for the crime of arson.
The individuals were seen lighting a vehicle on fire on April 26 at the corner of East Brundage and Kincaid Street, according to a Fire Department news release.
The suspects are known to frequent the 900 block of South Union Avenue. The suspects left the scene driving a silver 2004 Ford Expedition with large sticker on the rear window.
The suspects are two Hispanic men with average build and a heavyset Hispanic woman. One of the men has a shaved head and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt, dark shorts and a gold chain. The other man has dark hair and was wearing a gray T-shirt and blue shorts. The woman was wearing a green tank top and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can call fire investigators at 661-326-3699.