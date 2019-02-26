The operator of a Bakersfield day care pleaded no contest Tuesday to a felony child abuse charge in connection with slapping, choking and throwing an infant.
As part of the plea agreement, Shannon Perkins, 34, will be sentenced to 180 days in jail, four years of felony probation and mandatory participation in a one-year child abuser's treatment counseling program, according to prosecutors.
A specific term of her probation is she may not operate any child care facility. Prosecutors said the plea agreement was reached after consulting with the victim's family.
Perkins was arrested Dec. 28 after her boyfriend showed sheriff's investigators surveillance video that captured Perkins abusing an 8-month-old boy, according to a court document.
The boyfriend told investigators Perkins operated a licensed day care at their home in northwest Bakersfield. She cared for three young children, and also watched over her and the boyfriend's three children.
Sentencing is set for March 26.
180 days in jail, and felony probation...a slap on the hand for intentionally hurting a defenseless baby.
