Bakersfield Christian High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shooting threat was called in, police said.
The school was placed on lockdown at 11:45 a.m. after a male caller said he was armed with a gun and on his way to the school to shoot students, according to police. The caller gave a name.
Police arrived at the campus where they remained until the lockdown was lifted at 2:15 p.m. Officers conducted a records check of the name provided by the caller and identified a local juvenile who is not a student at Bakersfield Christian and who was cleared of any involvement with the incident.
No arrests were made.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
