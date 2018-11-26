The Bakersfield office of the California Highway Patrol arrested 43 people on suspicion of drunken driving from Wednesday through Sunday.
Local CHP officers also investigated one fatality during that time period, according to the agency. Numerous law enforcement agencies statewide swarmed roadways to look for reckless or impaired motorists over the holiday.
