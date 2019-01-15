Bakersfield attorney Loren Kleier has been disbarred after admitting to accepting thousands of dollars from clients then failing to work on their cases, according to State Bar documents.
Kleier, 56, also failed to comply with the terms of a State Bar program for attorneys who claim their misconduct was tied to substance abuse or mental health issues, documents said.
His disbarment took effect Jan. 2.
The son of former Kern County Sheriff Larry Kleier, Loren Kleier failed to act on behalf of eight separate clients who had hired him to represent them in cases including divorce proceedings, vacating misdemeanor convictions and pursuing claims from a vehicle accident, according to the documents.
Most of the cases occurred between June 2014 and August 2015.
In six of the cases, Kleier received fees in advance ranging from $1,500 to $5,000, documents said. Once paid, he either ignored or didn't respond promptly to numerous calls and emails made by each of the eight clients.
Kleier told State Bar investigators emotional difficulties contributed to his misconduct. They included the kidnapping of his son in July 2015 and a heart attack his mother suffered while in his office around the same time, documents said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.