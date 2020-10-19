The Bakersfield Association of Realtors announced 2020 candidate endorsements for the Bakersfield City Council races leading up to the Nov. 3 election.
In a news release, the Bakersfield Association of Realtors said it endorses the following candidates:
Eric Arias — Bakersfield City Council Ward 1
Patty Gray — Bakersfield City Council Ward 6
Andrae Gonzalez — Bakersfield City Council Ward 2
Bruce Freeman — Bakersfield City Council Ward 5
“We endorse Eric Arias for Ward 1 City Councilman because we believe he will be a (Realator) champion,” said Ronda Newport, president of the association. “He is dedicated to fight for safer neighborhoods, more infrastructure in Ward 1 and bringing jobs to our community.
“All of these factors impact the real estate industry and we believe he has the dedication to be the type of leader our community needs.”
Newport also described the association’s support for Gray stemming from her role as a businesswoman and wanting to help constituents “get back to work” and achieve the American dream of “owning their home.”