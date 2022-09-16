Bakersfield announces pair of road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced Friday afternoon a pair of upcoming nighttime road closures.
The first has been scheduled for the westbound lanes of Highway 58 between Chester Avenue and Highway 99. The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday. The closure is needed for overhead sign installation.
During the closure, motorists will be detoured to exit at Chester Avenue, travel north to Brundage Lane, and then west to Wible Road. From there, southbound motorists will travel south on Wible Road to Ming Avenue, west on Ming Avenue and enter the Highway 99 on-ramp on Ming. Northbound motorists will travel north on Wible Road to California Avenue, then west on California and enter the Highway 99 on-ramp on California.
The city also announced a nighttime closure has been scheduled for all lanes of the northbound side of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58. The closure will take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Monday to Friday. The closure is needed for the installation of falsework.
During the closure, motorists will be detoured to exit at Ming Avenue, travel west to Wible Road, north on Wible Road to California Avenue, and then west on California where they can re-enter the northbound Highway 99 on-ramp or enter the southbound lanes of Highway 99 on-ramp, if they're headed to the eastbound lanes of Highway 58.