Bakersfield announces pair of road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced Friday afternoon a pair of upcoming nighttime road closures.

The first has been scheduled for the westbound lanes of Highway 58 between Chester Avenue and Highway 99. The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday. The closure is needed for overhead sign installation.

