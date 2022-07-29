 Skip to main content
Bakersfield announces nighttime closures for road construction

The city of Bakersfield announced a nighttime closure for all southbound lanes of Highway 99 between California Avenue and Belle Terrace.

The closure will happen from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday to Friday, and is needed for installation of temporary striping and falsework.

