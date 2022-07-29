Bakersfield announces nighttime closures for road construction

The city of Bakersfield announced a nighttime closure for all southbound lanes of Highway 99 between California Avenue and Belle Terrace.
The closure will happen from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday to Friday, and is needed for installation of temporary striping and falsework.
The California Highway Patrol will be monitoring the construction zone.
During this closure, motorists will be detoured to exit at Stockdale Highway, travel east to Wible Road, south on Wible Road to Ming Avenue and then west on Ming Avenue, where they can re-enter the on-ramp for the southbound lanes of Highway 99.
Stockdale Highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
The closure is needed to remove falsework, according to a city news release.
During the closure, residents can detour around the work zone by using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood. All other traffic will be routed around the area using Oak Street and California Avenue.