Bakersfield’s Animal Control unit announced Thursday that it's upcoming July 11 vaccine clinic has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
“We recommend pet owners utilize private veterinary hospitals at this time to maintain your pet’s health and immunity against contagious disease,” BPD said in a news release.
For more information and updates, contact the Animal Control office at 326-3436 or online: http://www.bakersfieldcity.us/gov/depts/bakersfield_animal_care_center/clinics.htm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.