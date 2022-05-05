Bakersfield 3 Trial: Jurors find Queen guilty of second-degree murder

Court officials announced Thursday afternoon that jurors have reached a verdict for Matthew Queen in the Bakersfield 3 trial.
Queen was acquitted of first-degree murder, torture and kidnapping Thursday, but found guilty of second-degree murder.
Queen, 45, pleaded not guilty to 35 charges, including first-degree murder, torture and kidnapping in the death of Micah Holsonbake. Queen also faces 20 counts of weapons allegations, assault and intent to terrorize charges. Baylee Despot, Queen's ex-girlfriend who's considered one of the Bakersfield 3, is also charged in the death of Holsonbake, but she has been missing since April 2018. James Kulstad, who's also considered one of the Bakersfield 3, was killed in an unrelated drive-by shooting around the time Holsonbake and Despot were reported missing in 2018.
After roughly 60 witnesses testified and attorneys presented more than 150 pieces of evidence throughout the 13-day Bakersfield 3 trial, jurors got the case Monday after the conclusion of closing arguments.
If convicted of all the charges, Queen could be sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.
Co-defendant Matthew Vandecasteele, 35, took a plea deal to testify against Queen, his former best friend. Vandecasteele is expected to be sentenced to four years in accordance with his plea deal.
Vandecasteele testified in the Bakersfield 3 trial last week, recounting a night prosecutors allege Queen and his co-defendant Despot tortured and killed Holsonbake in his garage.
Vandecasteele is now scheduled to be sentenced May 23, after the Kern County Probation Office files its presentencing report.
This story will be updated as more information is available.