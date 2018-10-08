The coroner's office has scheduled autopsies to determine cause and manner of death for two people found dead Saturday at a southeast Bakersfield residence.
Jessie James John, 27, and Celenna Sanchez, 24, were found dead shortly before 8 p.m. at a residence in the 1000 block of Lomita Drive, according to coroner's officials.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. The case has been classified as a homicide, but no further details have been released.
