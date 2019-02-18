The Kern County Sheriff's office has identified a man who was killed in an auto accident that happened Friday evening in Arvin.
Ramon Lopez, 44, of Arvin was driving a vehicle that collided with another vehicle on Meyer Street at Hanson Lane at 7:35 p.m., the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Lopez was taken to Kern Medical Center where he died the following morning from his injuries, the release said.
