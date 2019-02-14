Pennsylvania authorities announced a third suspect has been arrested in the stabbing of former West High football standout Aaron Porter.
Isaiah Starns, 19, was taken into custody at his father's residence in Coraopolis, Pa., northwest of Pittsburgh, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office.
But there were conflicting reports regarding Porter's status. Allegheny County sheriff's officials reported he died early Thursday, but Bakersfield police say he remains in critical condition.
Starns fled to Pennsylvania after Porter was stabbed multiple times Feb. 2 during a fight after a concert in Bakersfield, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office.
Three suspects are now in custody. In addition to Starns, Marcus Harris, 34, and Jeremiah Langston, 24, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, conspiracy and gang participation.
Two other suspects — Donnie Nolen and Armani Bonner, both 21 — remain at large.
Police said the stabbing occurred in a parking lot in the 7400 block of District Boulevard.
