A charge against a Lake Isabella man for the alleged attempted voluntary manslaughter of a neighbor was thrown out on Thursday due to a hung jury.
According to Kern County Superior Court records, 34-year-old Alfred Jacob Neith was still found guilty on a charge of assaulting someone with a firearm. His sentencing has been set for May 16.
According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Neith was arrested last March in the shooting of his 52-year-old neighbor over an argument over Neith’s use of a drone in the area.
At 6:48 p.m. on March 9, 2018, the Sheriff’s Office said the Kern Valley substation received a report of shots fired in the area of Scovern and Steensen streets in Lake Isabella. When deputies arrived, they found a who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment and was initially in critical condition. He has since recovered, according to KCSO.
