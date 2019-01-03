Sheriff's officials said around 2 p.m. that AT&T landlines in Oildale were once again able to dial outside lines.
Earlier in the day, numbers beginning with 387, 391, 392, 393, and 399 were unable to dial out, including 911, according to sheriff's officials.
