A 19-year-old Arvin man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in a shooting that happened July 26 in the 200 block of Fallbrook Drive in Arvin.
The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Daniel Ulloa at 3 p.m. Wednesday, and took him into custody on an active Ramey warrant, Arvin Police said in a news release.
Ulloa was turned over to the Arvin Police Department and was later booked into Kern County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is asked to contact Arvin Police at 854-5583.
(2) comments
I'm sure the weapon was registered and the individual passed a background check. He had to, because California has strict gun control laws that insure weapons are kept out of the hands of criminals and thugs. Hold it, those laws don't keep weapons out of the hands of the criminals and thugs it keeps guns out of the hands of law abiding citizens.
Looks like a Doofus....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.