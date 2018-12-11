An Arvin man who was shot dead Monday evening has been identified.
Moses Joseph De La Fuente, 32, was found dead at 5:19 p.m. in the 200 block of Langford Drive, according to the coroner's office. An autopsy has been scheduled.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
An Arvin man who was shot dead Monday evening has been identified.
Moses Joseph De La Fuente, 32, was found dead at 5:19 p.m. in the 200 block of Langford Drive, according to the coroner's office. An autopsy has been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.