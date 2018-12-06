Two men have been arrested in connection with a killing in southwest Bakersfield.
Louie Perez, 45, and Daniel Animas, 36, are in custody in the killing of a man whose body was found Tuesday inside a residence in the 1400 block of McDonald Way, according to police.
Perez was arrested at the scene, and Animas was identified as a second suspect and arrested in Shafter early Thursday, according to police.
