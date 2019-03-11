Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing that occurred in Lamont in early January.
Kern County sheriff's officials said Ricardo Tapia and Melissa Avila, both 34, were arrested by police in El Centro, Calif. Tapia faces charges of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy, and Avila faces an accessory charge.
The two are accused of involvement in the death of 38-year-old Luciano Jose Ramos, who was stabbed Jan. 1 in the 8900 block of Hall Road on New Year's Day and died a week later.
