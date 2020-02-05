Several law enforcement agencies conducted a probation sweep Feb. 1 in Wasco that resulted in 19 arrests made.
Personnel from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the Kern County Probation Department, the Bakersfield Police Department, Shafter Police Department, Delano Police Department, Taft Police Department and Ridgecrest Police Department conducted 35 probation and parole searches within the City of Wasco.
Of those subjects arrested, four were on open felony charges, seven on open misdemeanor charges, one on a felony warrant and eight on misdemeanor warrants, according to KCSO.
(1) comment
15 misdemeanor warrants.....really?........ that's two per department.......humm....and the cost of this operation was?
