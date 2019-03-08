A 60-year-old member of an outlaw motorcycle group was arrested Friday on murder and gang charges in the stabbing death last month of an apparent Hells Angels affiliate in downtown Bakersfield.
Russell Vannoy was taken into custody around 4 a.m. in Bellflower in the killing of Michael Adam Morales, police said. He's currently the only suspect in the death of Morales, known as Mikey Smash.
Police said Vannoy is a member of the Devils Disciples Motorcycle Club, a California biker gang that, like the Hells Angels, has its origins in California and has been around for decades.
Morales was stabbed the evening of Feb. 16 at Guthrie's Alley Cat, a popular dive bar located in the 1800 block of Eye Street.
On his Facebook page, Morales' posts include a "Support 81 Bakersfield" emblem as his cover photo. That's supposedly symbolic of the eighth letter and first letter of the alphabet, signifying HA, or Hells Angels.
