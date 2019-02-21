The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Thursday evening while investigating shots fired and a collision near the Coffee Road offramp from the Westside Parkway.
Around 3:21 p.m., an officer parked near Brimhall and Coffee roads heard the sounds of gunfire coming from the Westside Parkway east of Coffee. Shortly after, the officer observed a black Chevrolet pickup driving recklessly westbound on the Westside Parkway off-ramp at Brimhall.
The officer began to follow the truck, at which time it ran a red light at Brimhall and Coffee, striking a southbound vehicle in the intersection. The adult female driver sustained minor injuries.
The alleged driver of the Chevrolet truck, Javier Gonzales, 22, fled from the truck. Several witnesses, along with the officer, chased the suspect a short distance before catching and arresting him. Officers located a loaded machine gun inside the Chevrolet, along with evidence that the gun had been recently fired.
All local hospitals were checked and no gunshot victims were located. No residents called to report being shot at during this incident.
Officers later conducted a search warrant at Gonzales’ residence where two additional firearms were located.
Gonzales was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run, various gang and gun charges, and for negligent discharge of a firearm.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.