Bakersfield police arrested 18-year-old Christian Campos on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of a man in Bakersfield earlier this month.
Daniel Jeremy Macias, 24, was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds when police arrived at a shopping center on Panama Lane, just east of South H Street, shortly after at 11 p.m. on April 13. Police found Macias sitting in his vehicle, a news release said.
Campos was booked into the Kern County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
