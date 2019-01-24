A 25-year-old man listed as living at the southwest Bakersfield residence where a body was found in the backyard has been arrested on multiple charges.
Dennis Marroquin is being held on $500,000 bail following his arrest Wednesday evening on charges of conspiracy, destruction of evidence and concealing an accidental death, according to arrest records.
Marroquin is due in court Friday.
A male body was found around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the backyard of 6209 Hathaway Ave., east of Ashe Road and north of Taft Highway.
On Thursday, coroner's officials said the identity of the body is unknown, as well as its age and time of death. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine cause and manner of death.
