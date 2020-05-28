The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with an attempted burglary that was caught on camera being interrupted by a 10-year-old girl.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a report that Michael King, 59, has been arrested and booked into the Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of burglary and theft during a state of emergency.
King allegedly admitted to being in the area at the time of the burglary, KCSO said.
The incident occurred May 21 at around 4:30 p.m., when deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 8900 block of Oak Hills Avenue. The victim of the attempted burglary reported a white man had entered their garage and attempted to steal a bike before the victim’s 10-year-old daughter yelled at him.
A video of the encounter circulated in the local media, which led to a member of the public reporting to the Sheriff’s Office the suspect could possibly be King.
In its report, the Sheriff’s Office thanked the public for its help.
