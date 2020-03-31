Links for Life is postponing its annual Sharyn Woods Golf Tournament and Gala, according to a media advisory from the organization.
Originally scheduled for April, the event will now be held Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 at Seven Oaks Country Club.
The annual event helps raise funds for service and support to local families impacted by breast cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.