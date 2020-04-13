America’s Job Center will host an emergency hotline for businesses impacted by COVID-19, according to a news release.
The hotline is to inform businesses of free resources they may qualify for, according to the release. The business services response team can be reached at 336-6860 or by email at vasquezs@kerncounty.com or covid@bakochamber.com.
The team will work confidentially with business owners to ensure transitions go smoothly, according to the release. They can also provide feedback and advice for employees who have recently lost work or have seen their work hours reduced.
