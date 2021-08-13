Alleged marijuana grow located as KCSO searches for stolen water truck

The search for a stolen water truck in Mojave led to the discovery of an illegal marijuana grow, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday.
Deputies were dispatched to the area of 55th Street West and Mountain View Drive in Mojave on Tuesday to look into the missing truck, according to the news release. They said they found it — and more — just north of 55th Street West and Trotter Avenue.
The release says KCSO found the stolen vehicle, along with 550 marijuana plants, a half pound of methamphetamine and ammunition.
Two suspects, Arthur Chadwick and Jimmie Bowley, were arrested on suspicion of numerous charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance for sales and cultivating marijuana.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.